JT Stratford LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.53.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

