JT Stratford LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,210 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,045 shares of company stock worth $20,055,071 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

