Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,026 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $245.14 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

