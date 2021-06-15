Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Hubbell by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.31. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

