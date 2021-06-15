JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. JustBet has a market cap of $1.62 million and $472,979.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00060142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00149438 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00180927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.00978275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,975.64 or 0.99873918 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.