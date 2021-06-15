Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “
KMDA stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
