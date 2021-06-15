Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $812.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.54.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

