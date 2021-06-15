Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $37.99

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.99, but opened at $37.15. Karooooo shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KARO. Investec began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.54.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
