Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KFFB opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $58.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $8.16.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 96.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

