Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.57).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.68 ($12.56). The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.