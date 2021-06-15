Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,970 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HMC opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

