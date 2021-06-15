Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $235,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $252.34 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.35.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.