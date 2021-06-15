Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $123,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Chemours by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Chemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CC stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.