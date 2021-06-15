Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,733,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

