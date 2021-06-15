King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 3,283 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $1,399,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth $2,683,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 102,089 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLX opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

