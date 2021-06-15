King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 80,915 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 134.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,915 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of HollyFrontier worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.86.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

