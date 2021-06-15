King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.38 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.27% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $264.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.99. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.54 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $1,340,522.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,053. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

