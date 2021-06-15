King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medallia were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Medallia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Medallia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Medallia by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,959 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Medallia by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLA stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $361,022.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 527,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,368,317.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,922. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

