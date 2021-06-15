King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.59.

Wingstop stock opened at $150.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.44. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.26, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

