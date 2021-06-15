Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Down 51.2% in May

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the May 13th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

KINS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 13,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.