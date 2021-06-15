Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $42.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

