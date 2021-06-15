Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,731 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

