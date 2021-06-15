Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.