Konomi Network Trading 19.4% Higher This Week (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00060504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.00773042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00084030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,121,238 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

