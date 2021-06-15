KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KPTSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPTSF remained flat at $$8.58 on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $9.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

