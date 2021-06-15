Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
KTHAF opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.43.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
