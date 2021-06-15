Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KTHAF opened at $0.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.