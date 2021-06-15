Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 591,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

