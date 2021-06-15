Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Kura Oncology worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kura Oncology by 730.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kura Oncology by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 404.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 90,544 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares during the period.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KURA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

