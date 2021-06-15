Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,852 shares during the period. Lantheus comprises approximately 1.4% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $54,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. 4,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,965. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

