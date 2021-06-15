Larry W. Carroll Purchases 3,000 Shares of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $78,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,826.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,479. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,314.84 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. Capitala Finance had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 79.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Capitala Finance Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capitala Finance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Capitala Finance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

