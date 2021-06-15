Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 82,078 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

