Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,798,000 after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.