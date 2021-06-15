Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.81.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Laureate Education by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,798,000 after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
