Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 668,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,449. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $14,218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 72,989 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.