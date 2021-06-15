LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Position Reduced by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries accounts for 2.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.08% of LCI Industries worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 192,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,565,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,985,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LCII. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCII traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,863. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.17.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.