Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

LEGH opened at $18.46 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $446.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,947,504.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,535,161 shares in the company, valued at $41,931,562.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,636 shares of company stock worth $4,199,237 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.