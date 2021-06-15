Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEGH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $446.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,169,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,535,161 shares in the company, valued at $41,931,562.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,636 shares of company stock worth $4,199,237 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

