Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 4,861 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,280. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

