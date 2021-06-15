Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 7,547 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Shares of SNSR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $35.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.