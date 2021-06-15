Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.4% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,439,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.57. The company had a trading volume of 228,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,565. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $320.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

