Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $333,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,591 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. 21,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,919. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.17.

