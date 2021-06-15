Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. DXC Technology comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,958,000 after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 110.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $6,252,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.94. 16,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

