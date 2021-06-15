Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CME Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in CME Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 780,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.32. 7,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

