Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives $48.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. 582,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after acquiring an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

