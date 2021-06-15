Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.48. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69.

In related news, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.