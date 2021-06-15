Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in May

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the May 13th total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days.
LNNGF stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36.
Li Ning Company Profile
