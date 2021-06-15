Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in May

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the May 13th total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days.

LNNGF stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.