Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $180,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDA. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.73.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

