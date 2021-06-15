Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Larry E. Romrell Sells 1,641 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 625,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

