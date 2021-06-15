Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Larry E. Romrell Sells 1,641 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $45,997.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 625,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Featured Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.