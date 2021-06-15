Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

LBRT opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.14. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

