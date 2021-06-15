Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 71.4% in May

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 19,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,351. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

