Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 71.4% in May

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 19,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,351. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
