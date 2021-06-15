Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 157.9% in May

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 859,600 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the May 13th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,596.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Lion alerts:

Shares of LIOPF stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Lion has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.